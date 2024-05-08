Simmons Bank Purchases Shares of 8,427 Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Red River Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. 494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,201. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $337.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RRBI

Insider Buying and Selling at Red River Bancshares

In other news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $39,089.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,045.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $32,694.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,694.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $39,089.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,045.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $58,732 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red River Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.