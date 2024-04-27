ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 128,110 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 344.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

