Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,279,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,164,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average is $414.00. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $321.32 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

