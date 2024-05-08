Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,977 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 4.9% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.58. 802,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,025. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

