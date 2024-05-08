Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Boosted by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 307.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 179,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

