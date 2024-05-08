Family Asset Management LLC Buys 816 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 574,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.