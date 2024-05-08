Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,216,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,365,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,491,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.