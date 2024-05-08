Northern Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,795,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,129,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

