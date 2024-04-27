Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$217.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$210.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$182.56.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE TRI opened at C$211.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$196.98. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$217.83.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. 69.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

