44,713 Shares in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,863,000 after buying an additional 894,411 shares in the last quarter.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 241,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,311. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $724.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

