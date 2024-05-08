Centric Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 37,580 Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 9.89% of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $28.52.
Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Profile
