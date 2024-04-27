Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

RLYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLYB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Rallybio Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,128,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.64.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.