Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skyline Champion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 105,330 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.