Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
