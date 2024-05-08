Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.38 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

