Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Culp in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Culp’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Culp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.44 on Monday. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.

Institutional Trading of Culp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

