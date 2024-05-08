Tenable Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of TENB opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,406 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,391 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

