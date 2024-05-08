FY2025 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Reduced by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.54.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$40.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.14 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.69.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

