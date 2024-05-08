First Financial Northwest, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFNW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.1 %

FFNW opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

