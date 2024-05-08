FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $108.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $109.72.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

