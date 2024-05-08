Acelyrin (SLRN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) is one of 1,000 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Acelyrin to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Acelyrin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acelyrin N/A -50.56% -38.65% Acelyrin Competitors -2,459.06% -249.83% -30.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Acelyrin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acelyrin 0 3 4 0 2.57 Acelyrin Competitors 6394 18736 44646 917 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acelyrin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Acelyrin currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 412.27%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.61%. Given Acelyrin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acelyrin is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acelyrin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acelyrin N/A -$381.64 million -0.43 Acelyrin Competitors $1.67 billion $146.43 million -1.64

Acelyrin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acelyrin. Acelyrin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc., a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis. It is also developing lonigutamab, a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody against insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and SLRN-517, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting c-KIT, which is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of chronic urticaria. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

