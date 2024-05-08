Head to Head Analysis: Corpay (CPAY) versus Its Rivals

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is one of 189 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Corpay to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Corpay has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay’s competitors have a beta of 1.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.13% 37.56% 7.75% Corpay Competitors -22.90% -165.35% -8.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corpay and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Corpay and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion $981.89 million 23.08 Corpay Competitors $4.21 billion $452.01 million -10.31

Corpay’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corpay. Corpay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Corpay and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Corpay Competitors 832 5480 11373 276 2.62

Corpay presently has a consensus price target of $360.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corpay is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Corpay beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

