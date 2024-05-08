Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Athersys stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $283,907.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys Company Profile
