Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,346 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 75,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,539. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,754.55%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

