Tempur Sealy International’s (TPX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. 359,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,159. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

