Family Asset Management LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 124,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,601.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,293 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.