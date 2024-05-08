Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.500 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.7 %

EMR traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,580. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

