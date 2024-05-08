Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 581 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares in the company, valued at $111,057,946,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,537,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,270,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,889. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

