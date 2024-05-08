Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,635 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 606.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS DIVB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. 23,595 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.