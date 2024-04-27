Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.