Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.45.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

