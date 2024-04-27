Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$11.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDO. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.92 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.62.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

