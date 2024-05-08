First Capital Realty Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$171.18 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

