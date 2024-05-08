FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Stem, Inc. Issued By Marathon Capitl (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Marathon Capitl issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Marathon Capitl analyst A. Kania forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Marathon Capitl also issued estimates for Stem’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

STEM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $204.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 360,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after buying an additional 296,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,563.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Buzby bought 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,563.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 772,268 shares worth $1,650,229. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

