Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Brilliant Earth Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRLT stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.66.

BRLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

