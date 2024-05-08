Sylogist (SYZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sylogist to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.43 million.

Sylogist Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:SYZ opened at C$8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.04. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Insider Transactions at Sylogist

In related news, Director Tracy Edkins bought 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,996.82. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

