Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,346.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).

SN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.22) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,381 ($17.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 997.80 ($12.54) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 887 ($11.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,013.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,036.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,153.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

