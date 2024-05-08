Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.76 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,538 shares of company stock worth $773,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.