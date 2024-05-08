Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NYSE TMHC opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,489,000 after acquiring an additional 97,604 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after acquiring an additional 334,815 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

