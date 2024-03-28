Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fuchs Price Performance
Fuchs stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fuchs has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.
About Fuchs
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fuchs
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.