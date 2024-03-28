Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 395.6% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

HGTXU stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

