Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 395.6% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
HGTXU stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hugoton Royalty Trust
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.