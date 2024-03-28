Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a growth of 347.8% from the February 29th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,601,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Global Stock Performance
Cannabis Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Cannabis Global Company Profile
