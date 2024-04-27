Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,030.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $883.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $948.00 and a 200-day moving average of $893.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

