StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
