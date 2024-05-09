Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,869,000. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,620,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after buying an additional 1,165,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

