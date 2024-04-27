StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 113,959 shares of company stock valued at $466,521 over the last 90 days. 14.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.