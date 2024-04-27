Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.34.
About Siebert Financial
See Also
