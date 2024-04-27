Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.34.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

