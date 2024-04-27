Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

