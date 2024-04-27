Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

