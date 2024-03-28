JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

JCDecaux Stock Up 1.1 %

JCDXF opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

About JCDecaux

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.